There's a lot to like about Blake Miller. He's a smart, durable, experienced player who should be a Day 1 starter for the Lions at a premium position. That's a profile worth drafting No. 17 overall.

"His makeup, just everything he’s about, he's very intelligent, very tough, football is very important to him," Brad Holmes told Fox2's Dan Miller after the draft. "How he was raised, it’s all about earning it, he doesn’t make any excuses."

And Holmes admits there's an element to Miller's game that "I took for granted a little bit: really this past year I probably had a little under-appreciation of how athletic he is."

"His testing results kind of confirmed that," Holmes said. "He has really good feet. You don't see the guy on the ground that much (and) for a tenacious guy in the run game, he's really a finisher. The experience is the easy thing to see, but I think that is what makes him a little bit rare, to have that much experience under his belt and still be getting better."

To Holmes' point, Miller excelled at that combine and earned a Relative Athletic Score of 9.90 out of 10, which ranked 17th out of 1,645 offensive tackles evaluated over the last 40 drafts. He posted elite numbers in both the speed and explosiveness departments.

Playing across from Penei Sewell, who's slated to shift to left tackle with Miller's arrival, Miller should help stabilize Detroit's offensive line for several years to come.