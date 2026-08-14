The former catcher had to catch himself. Asked about the Tigers' 25-year-old pitcher who's been mowing through big-league lineups like he's cutting lawns, A.J. Hinch started by saying, "One of the things I love about Troy Melton," before pausing mid-sentence. "Well, there’s a laundry list of things I love about him."

Where would you start?

Melton is melting bats with his molten right arm. He's also as cool as can be. He craves the stakes without feeling the pressure. He's keen on data without letting it hold him hostage. He pounds the zone while still forcing hitters to expand it. He fires pitches, gets outs, gets back up and gets more. He shrugs off his dominance and seizes on his deficiencies. He's allowed three earned runs since July, none since July 23. Did you know it's August 14?

"I definitely know my stats, but I’m not superstitious really at all," Melton said Thursday before the Tigers won a big series against Cleveland.

Then it won't jinx him to say this: since making his season debut in late May, Melton leads the majors with a 1.46 ERA. By that most fundamental measure, he's been the best pitcher in baseball. The next two pitchers in ERA on the season (min. 80 innings pitched) are Jacob Misiorowski and Shohei Ohtani. Misiorowski is first among that group in batting average against, while Ohtani is third. Guess who's second?

But here's where Melton stands out: he ranks 65th in strikeout rate.

"One of the things I really like about him," said Hinch, "is that he doesn’t really get obsessed with needing to do anything. You chase whiffs, and all of a sudden you’re going to find yourself in bad counts. Find yourself in bad counts, it minimizes the chance of getting whiffs. He’s a pitcher."

Melton throws six pitches, primarily a fastball, cutter and slider. As Hinch acknowledged, "the big difference-maker" this year has been the cutter, "and the cutter is not a whiff pitch." No, it's just a wicked pitch, with batters hitting .123 against it -- down from .368 last year. Melton is intentionally throwing it harder than ever, and now, by the measure of run value, it's one of the two best cutters in baseball. Including his split-change that has become a whiff pitch, Melton is holding hitters under .200 on each of his four most-used weapons.

So that's some of the nerd stuff. And this is where Hinch steps in on the topic of strikeouts and says, "When you have a pitcher who’s getting a ton of outs, what’s the first thing that comes up? ‘Well, he’s not getting them how we like them.’ That’s so unfair to him, and he doesn’t get caught up in that. Maybe it’s his personality, maybe he’s just got great balance about him."

At 6'4, 210 lbs, Melton is a daunting presence on the mound. He's fit to lead a rotation. His emergence has come at the perfect time for the Tigers, who are in the midst of a playoff race despite trading their ace and his co-star last week.

But Melton, with a laugh, dismisses the idea that he suddenly feels the urge to be The Guy after the departures of Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize. He was asked as much in a national TV interview last week and said, "I'm still pretty young, so I don't really think of myself as much of a leader yet." For one, Melton points out that Detroit's clubhouse still features Justin Verlander and Jack Flaherty. Moreover, he's been locked-in all season.

"Obviously you lose two really big voices and parts of the clubhouse on and off the field, so it's definitely different, but I think we have a really good group of understanding where we're at," Melton said. "We got a lot of baseball to play and we're still in this thing, so I don't think the message has really changed (after the deadline)."

The Tigers are back from the dead. Their revival started almost as soon as Melton returned from an arm injury he suffered in spring training. They have won 11 of his 13 starts. They will give him the ball on Saturday in the biggest series of the season against the White Sox.

Melton has been pitching in big games from basically the moment he showed up in the middle of last season, first in the rotation, then out of the bullpen, then in both capacities in the playoffs. He was steely in a white-hot environment in Game 1 of the ALDS in Seattle. He started the year in Double-A and finished it throwing a scoreless inning in the longest winner-take-all elimination game in MLB postseason history.

It's been a roller-coaster ride where he hasn't really blinked.

"Getting to the big leagues was goal No. 1 of my entire life, so that was super cool, and ever since I’ve been here I haven’t felt like there’s any extra pressure with playoff races or anything like that," he said. "Just trying to be myself and be the pitcher I know I can be."

As the Tigers shopped around at last year's deadline, Melton was a popular ask in trade talks. The Tigers had no interest in moving him (among others in the system), and mostly stood pat. After the deadline, Scott Harris talked about passing on trades that, based on the asks, "were going to haunt us for many years to come."

If that's an endorsement of his talent, Melton accepts it humbly: "Obviously it’s nice to be appreciated and wanted on a team, so if all that’s true and they drew a line at me (in trade talks), that’s awesome."

For the Tigers, dealing Skubal and Mize at this year's deadline had little to do with Melton's rise and/or Jackson Jobe's return from Tommy John. Those trades happened for the betterment of the organization, separate from anything else. But they were certainly easier for this particular team to absorb, with Melton dealing the way that he has. His arm helps keep the playoffs within reach.

"We felt like even if we traded Tarik and Casey, we had enough talent to really compete down that stretch," said Harris.

Melton was a position player growing up. He thought of himself as a hitter. He didn't really start pitching until his senior year of high school when his team asked him to -- "and it worked out," he said. Young as he is on the diamond, he's even younger on the mound. It's staggering how quickly and emphatically he's arrived, but don't color the Tigers surprised. They saw a lot in Melton the past couple years that convinced them this sort of breakout was possible.

"Troy has a lot of things going for him that are helping him become the pitcher he is today," said Harris. He has size, athleticism, he has a quick arm, he is extremely coachable and very comfortable making adjustments in competition. Those are all attributes that are hard to find.

"When you add his makeup and determination to be great on top of those physical attributes, that creates a pretty special package in a young starter. We’re just really proud of him for putting it all together in the big leagues and becoming such a force in our rotation. He deserves all the credit."

The Tigers deserve some credit, too. It wasn't long ago that Melton threw predominantly one fastball. Now he throws three. The Tigers helped him add the cutter in 2024 and a sinker in 2025, arming him with weapons against both righties and lefties. Added to the heavy four-seamer he always threw, the changeup that now acts like a swing-and-miss splitter, the slider and the curveball, Melton is less prone to falling into patterns and more equipped to work deeper into games.

"The stuff has always been there," said Ty Madden, who overlapped with Melton in Double-A in 2024. "But he's really found a way to make hitters uncomfortable."

"His ability to move the ball around the zone, the power that comes with it, and now being a little bit more unpredictable — not just fastball-split, not just heater and hit it and hope it’s soft contact -- that has catapulted him to a new level of a pitcher that the opponent has to deal with," said Hinch. "The strikeouts will come, but his sequencing, I think, will only enhance the way he gets his outs."

Melton's best asset is how often he induces soft contact. It stems from his demeanor, which owes to his stuff: "I'm not scared of the strike zone," he said. Unless he's ahead 0-2 or 1-2, he wants to pound hitters with strikes.

"Not being scared of that contact and not being afraid to make a mistake has been the biggest thing, and then a lot of it has just been my cutter. That's been the driving force of it," Melton said. "I’m pretty confident in whatever count that I can throw my cutter and I’ll be able to get at least a quality pitch if not some weak contact."

Melton does want to put away more hitters with whiffs. He's allowing more contact than he'd like in two-strike counts, which is one of the snags he's trying to fix. The other is a habit of walking hitters early in games, particularly the first inning.

"Nothing’s really come back to bite me yet -- only, like, one home run with two strikes -- but definitely want to strike more guys out when I get the chance because it reduces some of the luck factor," Melton said. "I’m getting a lot of weak contact, but if I can get the whiff and the weak contact, then we’re really doing what I want to do."

Strikeouts do come at a cost. When he's gone at least seven innings this season, Melton has averaged fewer than four strikeouts. When he's gone fewer than six innings, he's averaged more than six strikeouts. They tend to drive up pitch counts and shorten outings. Not for nothing, Melton has gone at least seven innings as many times as Skubal this season, in five fewer starts.

But we digress.

Melton sees stuff on his phone now and then when he's scrolling social media. Posts from accounts like MLB Network and MLB -- such as this one and this one -- remind him how well he's pitching and how he stacks up with the rest of the league. Melton shrugs. It's August. He's 13 starts into his season. He doesn't even qualify among the official league leaders.

What's so great about that?

"It’s nice, it’s cool," he said, "but there are definitely still things that I’m working on."