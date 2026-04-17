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New York— The National Basketball Coaches Association announced today that Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff is the 2026 recipient of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.

The Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award recognizes the dedication, commitment, and hard work of NBA head coaches and is presented annually to a head coach who helped guide his players to a higher level of performance on-the-court and showed outstanding service and dedication to the community off-the-court. It honors the spirit of Mr. Goldberg, the esteemed long-time Executive Director of the NBCA, who set the standard for loyalty, integrity, love of the game, passionate representation, and tireless promotion of NBA coaching. The award is unique in that it is voted upon by the winners’ peers, the head coaches of all 30 NBA teams.









In total, seven head coaches received votes, reflecting the depth of coaching excellence in the NBA this season. In addition to Bickerstaff, the following head coaches also received votes [listed alphabetically]: Mark Daigneault, Oklahoma City Thunder; Mitch Johnson, San Antonio Spurs; Charles Lee, Charlotte Hornets; Joe Mazzulla, Boston Celtics; Quin Snyder, Atlanta Hawks; and Tiago Splitter, Portland Trail Blazers.

“I’m extremely honored to receive this recognition from my coaching peers,” said Detroit Pistons Head Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. “None of this is possible without the many people I’ve been blessed with along my journey, beginning with my dad, who has always been my inspiration for wanting to get into this profession, and my family for their love and support. I also owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to all the coaches I’ve worked with and learned from throughout my career.”

“I’m grateful to my coaching staff for all they do to help prepare our team for every practice and game. Tom Gores, Trajan Langdon and the basketball front office, and the Pistons organization have provided us with all the resources to go out and be successful. I’m thankful for their support and dedication to what we’re building here in Detroit. I’ve been lucky to coach a special group of young men this season and seeing their individual and collective growth has been gratifying. I’m truly thankful for their commitment, dedication and willingness to allow me to coach them. This award is truly an acknowledgement of all the hard work done by everyone who work with our players daily including our medical and performance teams, player development coaches and all of our support staff. ”

“To receive this award after recently being elected by my peers as the next President of the National Basketball Coaches Association adds special meaning. It’s a responsibility I look forward to upholding and building upon at a standard of excellence that’s been maintained by Rick Carlisle over the last two-plus decades.”

Coach Bickerstaff, in his second season as Head Coach of the Pistons, led the team to the best record in the Eastern Conference and the third-best overall record in the NBA.

The Pistons captured their first 60-win season since the 2005-2006 campaign and notched 32 wins at home and a franchise-record 28 road wins. The Bickerstaff-led Pistons finished with an overall record of 60-22, a 16-game improvement from last season, and the team’s third-best mark in franchise history. Bickerstaff became the first head coach in NBA history to take a franchise from 60 losses to 60 wins in a two-season span. This season, Bickerstaff also became the third fastest coach to reach 100 wins in franchise history (159 games).

Coach Bickerstaff was named the Eastern Conference Coach of the Month for October/November and was selected as the head coach of the Eastern Conference (Team USA Stars) at the 2026 NBA All-Star Game where he coached the squad to a win.

Bickerstaff has transformed the Pistons into one of the most dominant and aggressive forces in the paint on both sides of the ball. The Pistons led the league in points in the paint (57.9) and blocks per game (6.4). Detroit was also the only team to rank top five in both offensive and defensive points allowed in the paint. Additionally, the Pistons ranked top three in numerous statistical categories, including:

First in blocks per game (6.4)

First in steals per game (10.4)

First in offensive points in the paint (57.9)

Second in defensive rating (108.9)

Second in net rating (8.4)

Third in free throws attempted (26.1)

Third in plus minus (8.2)

Third in offensive rebounds per game (13.1)

“J.B. Bickerstaff is extremely deserving of this award and the recognition from his fellow Head Coaches,” said David Fogel, NBCA Executive Director and General Counsel. “This season Coach Bickerstaff has shown the ultimate dedication to the coaching profession. Not only has he guided the Pistons to one of the best seasons in franchise history, but his coaching peers also elected him as the sixth President in NBCA history. Congratulations to Coach Bickerstaff, the Pistons assistant coaches, and the entire organization on winning the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award.”

In 1980, just four years after the NBCA was founded, Goldberg became its first Executive Director. He guided the organization during the years of the greatest growth in professional basketball. He helped gain significant benefits for NBA Coaches, including increased retirement funds, salary levels, and disability insurance. Prior to the NBCA, Goldberg was General Counsel of the American Basketball Association.

Previous recipients of the Michael H. Goldberg NBCA Coach of the Year Award are:

2025: Kenny Atkinson

2024: Mark Daigneault

2023: Mike Brown

2022: Monty Williams

2021: Monty Williams

2020: Mike Budenholzer and Billy Donovan

2019: Mike Budenholzer

2018: Dwane Casey

2017: Mike D’Antoni and Erik Spoelstra

The NBA will announce the NBA’s Coach of the Year later during the 2026 NBA Playoffs.