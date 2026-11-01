After lying motionless on his stomach for several minutes, facemask in the turf, arms flat at his sides, Jack Campbell was strapped to a backboard and carted off the field following a collision with Vikings tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter of Detroit's game against the Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field.

Several of his teammates were visibly shaken as they surrounded Campbell as he was loaded onto the cart. Aidan Hutchinson was in tears, before rallying the defensive players in a huddle on the field.

The collision appeared relatively routine, with Campbell making a wrap-up tackle on Hockenson over the middle of the field.

But Campbell's body went limp upon hitting the turf. From that point on, he did not appear to move.

Per the Lions, Campbell is being transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for a neck injury.