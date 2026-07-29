While he waits to sign a new contract, it appears that Jahmyr Gibbs will also wait to practice.

The star running back was not part of the Lions' first practice of training camp open to the media on Wednesday, with a report from ESPN that fellow running back Bijan Robinson also sat out practice with the Falcons.

Gibbs and Robinson, the first two running backs taken in the 2023 draft, are seeking extensions from their respective teams. One could reset the market for the other.

Gibbs practiced with the Lions throughout OTA's and minicamp, but training camp is a more physical, strenuous affair. Gibbs has reported to Allen Park. It remains to be seen when he takes the field.

Brad Holmes and the Lions fully intend to extend Gibbs, who's under contract through 2027 after the Lions picked up his $14.3 million fifth-year option. They would prefer to get it done before the season. They're also prioritizing extensions for 2023 second-round picks Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch, both of whom are coming off injuries.

"You guys know how we feel about Gibbs and all of our guys, LaPorta, Branch, so we'll take this as it comes," Campbell said Wednesday about contract talks with Gibbs. "This will kind of continue. It'll come as it comes. I think that's the best way to say it. This is both sides working through something and we'll take it as it comes, but that's where it is."

Gibbs was asked in June if he would like to sign a deal before the start of the season and said, "I’m just letting my agent, Brad and all them do all that right now. I’m just worried about the team and ball. I’m just trying to hoop right now."

In three seasons, Gibbs has totaled 3,580 rushing yards, 5,029 scrimmage yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 5.9 yards per touch and 49 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Robinson has totaled 3,910 rushing yards, 5,648 scrimmage yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 5.6 yards per touch and 34 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Whoever signs first could raise the bar for the other. Asked last month if it matters to him who goes first, Gibbs said, "I don’t know. I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff ... I’ll let my agent and Brad do all that, and I’ll be out here."

The NFL's highest-paid back is currently Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million per year, followed by Christian McCaffrey at $19 million and Devon Achane, who recently signed for $16 million per year with the Dolphins.

Gibbs, who turned 24 in March, isn't going anywhere. The Lions have set aside money to pay him, as they did with fellow 2023 first-round pick Jack Campbell this offseason. Gibbs could wind up signing for a similar salary as Campbell, who got $20.25 million per year.

It's just a matter of when the Lions hammer out the details and Gibbs puts pen to paper.