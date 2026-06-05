Next up: Jahmyr Gibbs.

After the Lions locked up star linebacker Jack Campbell last month, next in line for an extension is star running back and fellow 2023 first-round pick Jahmyr Gibbs. He could reset the market at his position whenever he signs.

Brad Holmes and the Lions would like to get a deal done before the season. Is that a priority for Gibbs?

"I’m just letting my agent, Brad and all them do all that right now," Gibbs said Thursday during OTAs in Allen Park. "I’m just worried about the team and ball. I’m just trying to hoop right now."

Gibbs' draft mate and buddy Bijan Robinson is also up for an extension this offseason with the Falcons. They have been two of the best running backs in the NFL since they arrived in the same draft class, Robinson 8th overall, Gibbs 12th.

In three seasons, Gibbs has totaled 3,580 rushing yards, 5,029 scrimmage yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 5.9 yards per touch and 49 rushing/receiving touchdowns. Robinson has totaled 3,910 rushing yards, 5,648 scrimmage yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 5.6 yards per touch and 34 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Whoever signs first could reset the market -- and raise the bar -- for the other. Asked if it matters to him who goes first, and possibly being the highest-paid running back in the NFL, Gibbs said, "I don’t know. I don’t really pay attention to all that stuff, I just really want to hoop right now. I’ll let my agent and Brad do all that, and I’ll be out here."

The NFL's highest-paid back is currently Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million per year, followed by Christian McCaffrey at $19 million and Devon Achane, who just signed for $16 million per year with the Dolphins.

Gibbs, who turned 24 in March, is under contract through 2027 after the Lions picked up his $14.3 million fifth-year option. He isn't going anywhere. It's just a matter of when the Lions hammer out the details of his next deal and Gibbs puts pen to paper.

The Georgia native has taken to life in Detroit, where he's frequently seen at Pistons games -- and in the end zone for the Lions.

Asked about Detroit becoming home for him, Gibbs said, "It’s had a huge impact on me since I’ve been here. I love the people here, I love the sports teams here. It’s just been fun overall. I never thought I’d be here, in Detroit, growing up, but I really like it here."