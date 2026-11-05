After Jameson Williams committed an illegal formation penalty that wiped out a first down for the Lions in the fourth quarter last Sunday and eventually forced them to punt, Dan Campbell told him coming off the field, "You owe us. You owe us." Nodding as he walked toward the bench, Williams said, "I know. I know."

Before Detroit's next drive, wide receivers coach Scottie Montgomery told Williams, "We get it back, we're gonna go finish it. You owe us!"

"I know," Williams responded again.

"Go back, make a play," said Montgomery. "I know the frustration. It f**king sucks. But we know you're in, so stay in, OK?"

"Yep," Williams replied.

After riding the run game toward the end zone on their next drive, trailing by three, the Lions called Williams' number on first and goal. Jared Goff told him in the huddle, "Jamo, you're hauling ass here."

"Yep!" he replied.

Goff used a play-fake to Jahmyr Gibbs that pulled Minnesota's linebackers, as Williams left safety Harrison Dust on a slant across the end zone. Goff hit him in stride and the Lions led 19-15.

When Williams made it back to Detroit's sideline, Campbell was waiting to embrace him. He bear-hugged Williams and exclaimed, "Way to put us back!" That's what I'm talking about!!"

"Hey! I owe you, don't I?!" Williams replied.

Williams then celebrated with Montgomery on the sideline and told him the same thing: "I still owe you!!"

Asked Thursday about his head coach both holding him accountable after an error and loving him up after redemption, Williams said, "That was big, because that’s what I’m used to. My whole life has been challenges and things like that."

On the illegal formation penalty, where he was called for covering up the tight end on a sneak by Goff, "I was just trying to hurry up and be on the ball when I wasn’t supposed to be on the ball and I made a mistake," Williams said. "It put us behind where we were supposed to be at, and Coach let me know, 'You owe us.' So I was already knowing that it was my fault the whole time. Just had to make it up."

That's exactly what he did.