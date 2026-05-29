The Lions are back on the field for OTA's. Kerby Joseph, Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta are not.

"Kerby, Branch, LaPorta, they’re all improving, none of them are practicing," Dan Campbell said Friday ahead of the Lions' third practice of OTA's. "That’s the best I can tell you."

Joseph is rehabbing a degenerative knee injury that cost him most of last season, LaPorta a back injury he suffered in Week 8, Branch a torn Achilles he suffered in Week 14. The latter two are coming off surgery, while the hope for Joseph is that rest and recovery will improve his ailing knee. Surgery is not considered an option.

Campbell said that he doesn't need to see those three on the field this spring.

"That’s not the priority, and it’s not worth all that, anyway," he said. "Now, LaPorta is taking some walk-through, jog-through, he’s done some of that. He's not going to be out there today. But listen, the important thing is, continue to let them improve, rehab. That will take precedence right now. They’re in meetings, they’re getting the mental side of this, and just taking it day to day."