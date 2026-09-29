Barring any setbacks, Cade Mays will be back in the next few games for the Lions. In the meantime, Juice Scruggs has given them some quality cover at center.

While Scruggs struggled like most of his teammates in the Lions' Week 2 loss in Buffalo, he was sturdy in home wins over the Saints and Jets. Acquired in the offseason as part of the David Montgomery trade, Scruggs has stepped into his natural position and helped the Lions withstand the loss of their biggest offseason addition.

"You’re absolutely right," Dan Campbell said Tuesday on 97.1 The Ticket. "Juice, man, a heck of a job by Brad (Holmes) getting him in here with us, because he really fits us. He’s a pro, he’s high energy. He’s the same guy every day. He busts his tail, and he’s getting better for us at the center position. Man, he’s a good fit for us."

Scruggs has played so well, in fact, that he'll be in the mix for another starting job when Mays returns. While Christian Mahogany stabilized the left guard spot in Week 3 after suffering a hip injury in Week 1 that sidelined him in Week 2, he's still battling Ben Bartch for the full-time job.

Bartch played well in Mahogany's stead in Week 1, but struggled in Week 2 and missed Week 3 with a foot injury. Injuries have been a problem for Bartch throughout his career.

Asked if Scruggs will be in the left guard competition upon Mays' return, Campbell said, "Absolutely."

It will still be Mahogany's job to lose. If he continues to play like he did in the Lions' 31-24 win over the Jets, he'll stay in the starting lineup. But Scruggs has at least earned some consideration. The challenge for Scruggs will be playing at the same level at a position where he hasn't been as effective in the NFL.

While he played more at left guard than center over his first three seasons in Houston, Scruggs' best ball came at center, which is also where he played in college.

As for Mays, Campbell likes the way his recovery is trending. The Lions signed him to a three-year, $25 million deal this spring to stabilize the middle of their offensive line, but Mays broke a bone in his wrist early in training camp.

He'll step right in at center when he's ready to play, which will likely be either next week against the Cardinals or two weeks later against the Packers after the Lions' bye.

"Cade’s doing a good job," said Campbell. "I just think it'll be hard for him to make it this week. He’s just not quite there. Right now we’re hoping around the bye, somewhere in there, before or after the bye. But he’s doing a great job, he really is."