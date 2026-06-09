Champ - Kevin McGonigle for his walk off win over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday evening. Kevin also has some very interesting comments about this week's chump of the weekend.

Chump - Josh Naylor. It wasn't necessarily a dirty play by Josh Naylor, but it could have been avoided. Kevin McGonigle wound up paying the price.

When McGonigle hit a slow roller to Naylor at first base in the fifth inning of the Tigers' win over the Mariners Friday night, Naylor fielded the ball after a brief bobble and could have easily flipped it to pitcher Bryan Woo who was covering the bag as McGonigle raced down the line.