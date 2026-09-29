Champ - Justin Verlander for going out on top. He bounded up the dugout steps in the black Reeboks he used to wear in Detroit. He skipped onto the field as Eminem's 'Till I Collapse' thumped through Comerica Park. A sell-out crowd stood and cheered. Justin Verlander had the mound, and the moment, to himself. He stepped off the hill, tipped his cap, and soaked in the scene, drenched in sun and sentiment.









Chump - Jalen Duren for not signing his contract with the Detroit Pistons after it was reported the Pistons offered him a fully guaranteed contract.