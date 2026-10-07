The Lions and Sam LaPorta both hoped to have an extension done by now. They still intend to get one done. But on Wednesday, as rumors start to swirl around his future in Detroit, LaPorta all but confirmed the report last weekend that he and the Lions have cut off talks for the time being.

"I don't know if it's truly off the table, but I think there's certainly a stalemate right now," LaPorta told reporters. "I'm really giving the reins to my agent. He's been handling it with the front office. All the advice he's given me so far is that we just haven't come to terms yet."

LaPorta is in his contract season. His next deal will make him one of the highest-paid tight ends in the NFL. That's no question. The question is whether he'll sign that deal here or elsewhere. He's "optimistic" that it happens in Detroit.

"I say that with a smile because this is the organization that took a chance on me and drafted me," LaPorta said. "There was a very deep tight end class the year that I came out in 2023. There's been a lot of great tight ends that have come out of that class, some of which have gotten paid, some of which are younger than me and gotten paid. That's about all I can comment on other than I'm going to keep doing my thing, keeping my head down and working hard."

The Lions have extended all of their homegrown stars, with LaPorta and Brian Branch next in line. They've committed over $1 billion to 10 core players. Just this offseason, they locked up fellow 2023 draft picks Jack Campbell for $21 million per year and running back Jahmyr Gibbs for $22.5 million per year. Brad Holmes has made it clear that they intend to do the same with LaPorta and Branch, but the money -- the cap space -- is going to get tight.

If talks break down completely, the Lions also have the option of placing the franchise tag on LaPorta in 2027, projected at about $17.5 million.

LaPorta was the second tight end off the board in 2023, 34th overall, and one of nine tight ends to go in the first three rounds. Michael Mayer of the Raiders, who went one pick after LaPorta, signed a three-year, $45 million extension at the start of this season. But his numbers don't come close to LaPorta's.

Tucker Kraft of the Packers, who went in the third round of that year's draft, signed a four-year, $75 million extension at the start of this season that makes him the third highest-paid tight end in the league at $18.75 million per year. LaPorta is likely aiming for more.

Both have played 46 career games. Kraft has 128 catches for 1,699 yards and 16 touchdowns. LaPorta has 208 catches for 2,332 catches and 22 touchdowns. Since entering the league, LaPorta ranks third among tight ends in receiving yards and fourth in TDs.

The highest-paid tight end in the NFL is George Kittle of the 49ers at $19.1 million per year, followed by Trey McBride of the Cardinals at $19 million. But they both signed those deals two offseason ago. The NFL's salary cap has grown considerably since, and isn't slowing down.

If Kraft is worth $18.75 million per year in 2026, LaPorta can make the case that he's worth at least $20 million. And that might be the hangup in negotiations, with the Lions also budgeting for a new deal for Branch, who just returned to practice after suffering a torn Achilles last season.

"I've never hung my hat on, like, being the highest-paid tight end, being the first tight end to get drafted in my class, making the Pro Bowl, being first-team All-Pro," LaPorta said. "I've always put all my chips in the pile of, 'What can I do for the team?' Those chips are still all there. Like I said, I'm letting my agent and the front office handle the financial side of things. When I feel like we're a go, you guys will know and I'm sure the news will break and everyone will shoot confetti in the air, it'll be the whole thing."

After LaPorta missed the final eight games of last season with a back injury that required surgery, the Lions wanted to get their eyes on him on the field again before committing to a long-term deal. LaPorta has left them nothing to fear. He's been arguably better than ever, on pace for career highs in both catches and receiving yards.

"The body feels great, it's held up great. The back is great. I took scans, MRIs before the season, sent them to Dr. Watkins, who did my surgery. He responded and said everything looks fantastic and I should have a long, healthy career to follow," LaPorta said. "Excited to play more snaps."

He plays about 90 percent of the snaps per game. His value to the Lions' offense was made very clear last season when the unit crumbled without him. A deteriorating offensive line played a part in Detroit's slide as well, but the loss of LaPorta hindered the Lions both on the ground and through the air.

Dan Campbell deflected a question Wednesday about the stalled negotiations with LaPorta, but said, "There are always going to be two sides and you work through these things, and just because there's a report of that doesn't mean that that's some big issue, big deal."

"I love LaPorta. We love LaPorta," said Campbell. "He's a heck of a football player and I thought he played his best game the other day. His work ethic, his production speaks for itself."

And LaPorta loves the Lions. The question in both cases is, how much? Enough for the Lions to offer LaPorta a little more than they'd prefer? Enough for LaPorta to accept a little less than he might secure on the open market?

We'll see.

"Like I said, this is the organization that took me in. I have a lot of great friends, acquaintances, relationships with people here in this building. I think people really respect me and value me in this building, and it would be great to be here," LaPorta said. "If I go other ways, I'm going to continue to play football, it's what I love to do, and my family supports me wherever I am. That's how I feel."