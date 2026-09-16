With his trade request looming over the organization, Dylan Larkin will be with the Red Wings when training camp opens Thursday at Little Caesars Arena. He won't be on the ice.

Larkin sustained an upper-body injury during an off-ice training session earlier this week, Red Wings interim GM Shawn Horcoff announced Wednesday. Larkin has been evaluated by team doctors and will be at camp rehabbing, but he won't participate in any on-ice training.

"It’s going to take him a little bit of time to get back from it," Horcoff said. "When we have a better timeline of when he will be back and available, we’ll let everyone know."

The hope, said Horcoff, is that Larkin can resume skating before the conclusion of camp, "but there’s no timeline for that right now."

Regarding Larkin's trade request, Horcoff acknowledged that "it’s a massive area of interest, for not just (the media) but the fans as well," and reiterated that conversations between the club and the player will remain private.

"There was a lot that went into that. We’ve had good discussions with Dylan, we’re happy that he’s here in camp. He has the full support of us," Horcoff said. "We look forward to getting him healthy and back on the ice."

Asked if he has the clearance from owner Chris Ilitch in his interim role to execute a trade involving Larkin, Horcoff said, "I do have full authority. Chris is clear. Had good conversations with Chris. I do have full authority to make decisions on all hockey operations. But having said that, with the Dylan situation, we’re going to keep that private and we’ll deal with that when the time’s right."

Asked when the time will be right, Horcoff reiterated, "When the time is right. For now, our focus is getting Dylan healthy and getting him back and returning to playing."

Horcoff said he's not worried about the situation becoming a distraction to the team if it drags into the season. He referenced recent comments by Alex DeBrincat and Moritz Seider that Larkin would be welcomed back into the fold should he decide he wants to stay.

"Dylan’s a professional. His teammates have expressed how much they’re looking forward to having him in camp. Mo made some statements, Alex made some statements. We’re a better team with Dylan Larkin in our lineup, and we’re just going to take it day by day and see how this goes," Horcoff said.