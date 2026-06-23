The Lions kick off their 20th training camp in Allen Park next month, and fans will soon be able to catch their first glimpse of the team in 2026.

The Lions have announced five practices open to the general public and four more open to season ticket holders, plus a Community Partner Day. All practices require free tickets to attend, which can be secured at detroitlions.com/trainingcamp starting 10 a.m. on July 21.

The five general public practices are on Aug. 3, 4, 6, 10 and 19. The four open to Lions Loyal Members are Aug. 2, 7, 16 and 16. The full schedule of open practices is below:

Lions Loyal Members can claim their tickets through early registration beginning Tuesday, July 14 for Club Members and Wednesday, July 15 for Reserve Members.