The Lions need help in the secondary, and they know it.

After a disastrous defensive showing last Thursday against the Bills in which starting safety Avonte Maddox went down with a season-ending foot injury, the Lions worked out a group of veteran free agent safeties over the weekend and have also reportedly checked in on former Pro Bowl nickel Kenny Moore II.

The Lions, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, brought in Jordan Fuller, Jalen Mills and Mike Edwards, among others, for workouts.

It's notable that on Monday, Dan Campbell said neither Brian Branch (Achilles) nor Kerby Joseph (knee) is especially close to returning. Both star safeties are on the PUP list and eligible to return to practice this week, but neither one is ready. It feels increasingly less likely that Joseph will play at all this season.

Fuller is the biggest name of the three, a Super Bowl champ and former starter for the Rams. Fuller was a sixth-round pick of the Rams in 2020 when Brad Holmes was the team's director of college scouting. He's shown the flexibility in the NFL to play either the deep part of the field or in the box. The Lions could use either.

Fuller had a strong start to his career, but injuries have plagued him in recent years. He lost half of 2024 to a hamstring injury after signing with the Panthers and missed most of last season due to a knee injury after signing with the Falcons. He made one start for Atlanta in six games.

Mills is the most familiar name, having spent the final month of last season with the Lions after Brian Branch tore his Achilles. Mills is a 10-year vet who won a Super Bowl with the Eagles. He was with the Texans last season before being claimed off waivers by the Lions; he made one start in four games with Houston. He last played significant snaps on defense in 2024 with the Jets.

Edwards is a former starter for the Buccaneers who won Super Bowls with both the Bucs and the Chiefs. He was a productive player over his first five seasons in the NFL, after being drafted in the third round in 2019. But he hasn't been able to stick on any rosters over the past two seasons, bouncing between the Bills, Bucs and Chiefs.

Moore is a nine-year vet who spent his entire career with the Colts before receiving his release this offseason, saying, "I’m at the perfect point in my career where I really want to win, and hopefully that comes with a team that has the culture, the scheme set up for me."

Moore is known for being a stout run defender while also putting up solid coverage numbers in the slot. He had seven picks and 19 passes defended over the last three seasons, while allowing a passer rating in coverage of 89.6. He was also tied for third among corners in defensive stops in both 2024 and 2023.

Moore's playing time decreased last season under a new defensive coordinator for the Colts, but he still had a productive season in 14 games.