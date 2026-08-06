The deal was always going to get done. It was just a matter of the details.

Now it's official: the Lions have signed running back Jahmyr Gibbs to a three-year, $67.5 million extension, per multiple reports, the latest in a long line of lucrative contracts for the team's homegrown stars. The deal is worth up to $75.75 million with incentives and includes $51.5 million guaranteed.

Gibbs' future is secured in Detroit through 2030. He becomes the highest-paid running back in the NFL at $22.5 million per year, topping the new mark set earlier this week by fellow 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson who signed an almost identical deal with the Falcons worth $22.25 million annually.

The high before that belonged to Saquon Barkley at 20.6 million per year.

Brad Holmes faced heavy scrutiny for drafting a running back 12th overall in 2023, but Gibbs has been well worth the investment. He's one of the most explosive, versatile weapons in the NFL.

His 5,029 scrimmage yards over his first three seasons rank third in the league, behind only Robinson and Derrick Henry. His 49 touchdowns rank first. He's averaged 5.3 yards per carry and 5.9 yards per touch.

Gibbs is the second member of Detroit's 2023 draft class to land an extension this offseason, joining fellow first-round pick Jack Campbell (four years, $81 million). Second-rounders Brian Branch and Sam LaPorta are likely next.

With GIbbs' deal, Brad Holmes and the Lions have now committed more than a billion dollars to lock up 10 of their best players, all of them acquired by the current regime.

The list is headlined by Jared Goff ($212 million), edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson ($180 million), receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown ($120 million) and left tackle Penei Sewell ($112 million).

It also includes defensive tackle Alim McNeill ($97 million), safety Kerby Joseph ($86 million), receiver Jameson Williams ($80 million) and linebacker Derrick Barnes ($24 million).

Gibbs had been a hold-in during training camp, declining to practice until signing his new deal. He was back on the field in uniform on Thursday doing individual work and could join the team for his first full practice Friday.