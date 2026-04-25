The reporters were smirking. And when Brad Holmes stepped to the podium, he couldn't help but smile: "I didn't say anything," Holmes said knowingly. His picks said it all.

"I guess I followed your mock drafts," he grinned.

An offensive tackle in the first round. An edge rusher in the second. Two needs at two premium positions, a pair of perfectly-timed selections for a roster that was starting to turn stale and for a fanbase beginning to grow restless. It gets harder each year for Holmes to add starters in the draft, thanks to all the talent that he himself has collected. The Lions didn't let that stand in their way this time.