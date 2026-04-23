



(Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)



In one night, the Pistons put an end to two droughts. They won their first home playoff game in 18 years, and they gave Little Caesars Arena its first playoff win ever.

"Feels great," said Cade Cunningham. "One of many for this playoff run, but it was great to get that off our backs. They’ve brought a lot of energy to us all year, and to get them a win, finally, at the crib feels good. We’re going to need more energy. It’s a long run for us, so we’ll need more of it."

The Pistons had lost 11 straight home playoff games dating back to their days at The Palace, the longest such drought in NBA history. The storyline grew louder after they dropped Game 1 of this series as the top seed in the East. But they broke through with a dominant second half in Game 2, kicking off the third quarter with a 30-3 run on their way to a 98-83 win Wednesday night.

To put an end to the skid and protect their home floor "means a lot," said Tobias Harris.

"Obviously we've heard it, heard it last year. Good win for us, but Game 3 is the game that we have to be ready for," said Harris. "It's obviously great for our fans to be able to be in our arena and give us that support. They're huge for us, been huge for us all season long. To get a victory for them is awesome, but now we gotta go on the road and handle our business."

Cunningham led the way, per usual, in Game 2, with 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting and 11 assists. Harris added 16 points and 11 boards. Detroit's second half run was sparked by a fiery halftime message from J.B. Bickerstaff, who implored his players to get back to their identity: cranking up the defense, clearing the glass and pushing the pace in transition.

"And then just coming out with fire, and we did that," said Cunningham.

The Magic had 11 offensive rebounds in the first half, to two in the second. The series shifts to Orlando for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday afternoon and Monday night.

"Knew it was going to be a tough series coming in, dropped game 1, obviously wanted to play better, but it was a lot to learn from and a lot to get better at and today was a step forward in the right direction for us," said Cunningham. "We feel good, man. It’s the same — it’s going to be a long series. This win doesn’t change anything. We gotta keep going."

It does change one thing. When the Pistons come back to Detroit for Game 5, perhaps looking to close the series, they won't have to hear anything more about the pressure of winning at home.

Either way, there's nothing like the stakes of playoff basketball.

"It’s the best," said Cunningham. "It’s what I love about basketball, being out there, being in intense situations and making plays. We’re just lucky to be here -- we have the best job in the world -- but then to be in playoff basketball, to be playing for something and representing the city adds a lot more to it and makes it a lot more fun."