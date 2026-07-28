Lights, camera... giveaway!

Enter for your chance to win 4 movie ticket vouchers to MJR Theatres, courtesy of Michigan Auto Law. It's the perfect opportunity for a family movie night, date night, or an outing with friends.

One winner will receive 4 MJR Theatre movie ticket vouchers. Each voucher is valid for one free admission at any MJR Theatre location. Vouchers have no cash value and expire on June 30, 2027.

Must be a Michigan resident to enter.

This giveaway ends on Monday, August 24th.

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT AN AUDACY CONTEST. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE FULFILLMENT IS HANDLED BY MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ***