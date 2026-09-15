The Red Wings have a new general manager -- for now.

With training camp starting Thursday, the Red Wings announced Tuesday that assistant GM Shawn Horcoff will serve as interim GM until the club finds a full-time leader of hockey operations after Steve Yzerman was dismissed as GM this offseason.

Horcoff will manage day-to-day roster decisions, salary cap, and hockey operations personnel for the Red Wings, while reporting to owner Chris Ilitch during the interim period. Ilitch said in a statement that Horcoff "has my complete support, and the authority to make decisions in the best interests of our organization."

“As our process continues to find the best possible leader for Red Wings hockey operations, I’m appreciative of Shawn for stepping up to serve in this capacity,” Ilitch said. "His knowledge of our organization and range of experience allows us to operate with a clear decision-maker in place for the season ahead, while maintaining our commitment to carry out a thorough, methodical search process on our own timeline."

Horcoff has been with Detroit's front office since 2016, first as the director of player development. He was promoted to assistant GM of the Red Wings and GM of the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2022.

His stint with the Red Wings coincides with their franchise-worst 10-year playoff drought, of course. But the Griffins have enjoyed lots of success under Horcoff's leadership, with three straight playoff appearances. They won 51 games and finished first in their division last season.

By the sounds of it, Horcoff will be involved in putting together the Red Wings' roster this season and perhaps even negotiating new contracts for 23-year-old defenseman Simon Edvinsson and 28-year-old forward Alex DeBrincat, who's coming off a 40-goal season.

It remains to be seen whether he's given the license to handle Dylan Larkin's trade request, which has been hanging over the organization for the duration of the offseason. Larkin will be with the team when training camp opens, but has been removed as captain. His trade request is the biggest piece of business for the next GM to attack.

The Red Wings said in an additional statement that Horcoff remains a candidate for the full-time role and that his "knowledge of our players, contracts, and organization positioned him to lead us during this period. Moving forward, he will oversee our hockey operations with full authority and our complete confidence, consistent with how we've empowered every leader in this role.

"He's already deeply engaged in the important work ahead as camp begins, having been part of every conversation over the past months. He continues forward with full knowledge of our direction and the decisions already in motion."

As for their outside search for a GM, the Red Wings say they have received "significant interest in the head of hockey operations position from respected leaders across the industry."

"Identifying and hiring the right leader is essential to our franchise's future, and we remain committed to being deliberate and thorough in this process," the Red Wings said.

Yzerman, meanwhile, has been transitioned to the role of senior advisor to Ilitch. Regarding the removal of Yzerman as GM, the Red Wings said that "a thorough evaluation of our hockey operations following this past season's disappointing finish led to discussions with Steve Yzerman and a determination that a change was necessary."

""This decision was driven by our need for a new vision in hockey leadership while preserving organizational continuity through the offseason and stands independent of other matters. We're grateful for Steve's invaluable contributions and his transition to senior advisor."