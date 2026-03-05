David Perron was an emotional leader and productive middle six forward in two seasons with the Red Wings before signing with the rival Senators. Now he's back.

The Red Wings have acquired Perron from Ottawa on the eve of Friday's trade deadline in exchange for a conditional fourth-round pick in this year's draft.

The pick will be transferred so long as Perron -- who's currently sidelined by an injury -- plays at least one game for the Red Wings this season or in the playoffs, and will become a third-rounder if the Wings advance to the second round of the playoffs and Perron plays in at least half of the first-round games.

Perron, 37, should add some needed skill and spunk to the Red Wings' bottom six as they try to snap a nine-year playoff drought. He has 10 goals and 25 points in 49 games this season. Both totals would rank sixth among Detroit's forwards.

Perron was a highly popular figure in the Red Wings' locker room during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 seasons. His vocal ways complemented the quieter leadership style of captain Dylan Larkin, and his tenacity on the ice often dragged his teammates into the fight. He also put up 41 goals and 103 points in a secondary scoring role.

The Red Wings could use more of that down the stretch. Perron won't step into the lineup right away as he's still rehabbing a groin injury that required surgery in January. But he's nearing the end of his recovery timeline and is expected back in the next couple of weeks.

Perron is in the final year of a two-year, $8 million deal, making him a pure rental. He's in year 19 of his NHL career.