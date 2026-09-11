Dylan Larkin will be with the Red Wings when training camp opens next week. He will not have a C on his jersey.

The Red Wings have removed Larkin as captain amid his unmet trade request, which looms over the organization as it searches for new leadership after the dismissal of Steve Yzerman as general manager.

"The Red Wings will begin the 2026-27 season without a captain being named," the club announced Friday. "Any further discussions or decisions regarding this topic will be made once new hockey operations leadership is in place."

Larkin, in his own statement, said that he's "had several in-depth discussions" over the past couple weeks with Red Wings leadership, which has been thrown into flux since Yzerman was removed as GM in July. Larkin committed to being "at training camp with my teammates" when camp opens Sept. 17.

He did not rescind his request to be traded, which he issued shortly after the Red Wings missed the playoffs for a franchise-worst 10th straight season.

"When new leadership is in place, we’ll talk further about the direction of the team," Larkin said. "We will keep those conversations private, and I will keep my focus on the season ahead and on the guys in that room."

Larkin's contract with the Red Wings has five years remaining. He scored a career-high 34 goals last season, his fifth straight year reaching 30, but his production waned at five-on-five.

The Red Wings are in no rush to trade him, wanting fair value in return. Whether that equates to future assets in the form of picks and prospects or proven NHL players -- or some mix of both -- is for the next GM to decide.

"Dylan is under contract as a member of the Detroit Red Wings," the club's statement said. "Any conversations regarding his future with the club will take place privately when a new hockey operations leader has been named. As such, we will not comment any further on this matter."