DETROIT – The Detroit Red Wings today announced a change in hockey operations leadership, with Steve Yzerman transitioning from his role as Executive Vice President and General Manager. Yzerman will continue serving the organization as senior advisor to Governor and CEO, Chris Ilitch. A search for a new head of hockey operations is underway.

"Steve's lifetime of contributions to the Red Wings has meant more to this franchise than words can truly express, and I have the highest level of respect for his continued commitment to our organization,” said Ilitch. “We are thankful for Steve’s hard work and dedication as General Manager and are grateful knowing Steve will remain where he belongs – here with the Red Wings family.”

"I am sincerely grateful to Chris and the entire Ilitch family,” said Yzerman. “This organization has given me incredible opportunities, from my time as a player to the privilege of returning as General Manager. I've appreciated every experience throughout the years, and I’m extremely proud to remain part of this great franchise.”

The Red Wings will begin a search to find its next leader of hockey operations, led by Chris Ilitch. Both internal and external candidates will be considered.

In the interim, Yzerman will remain in his current role to facilitate the day-to-day of hockey operations and ensure a seamless transition until his successor is named. Yzerman will serve in an advisory capacity on the search committee for a new hockey operations leader; the search committee will also include Ilitch Sports + Entertainment President & CEO, Ryan Gustafson, along with other leaders.

“Clearly, we are not where we and our fans expect to be as an organization” said Ilitch. “I’m looking forward to bringing in new leadership to build the championship-caliber organization Hockeytown deserves.”

“My commitment to the Red Wings and this community will never waver, and I look forward to supporting the organization in whatever role is needed to achieve our collective goals,” said Yzerman. “I want to thank our passionate fanbase for their support, as they are what makes Detroit and the entire state of Michigan a very special place in the hockey world.”

Yzerman is one of nine Red Wings to have his number retired and played all 22 years of his career in Detroit. He held the role of captain for two decades, retiring in 2006 with 692 goals, 1,755 points and three Stanley Cups – earning induction into the Hockey Hall of Fame. After his playing career, Yzerman became Red Wings Vice President of Hockey Operations (2006-10) and later joined the Tampa Bay Lightning from 2010-2019. The Lightning went on to win back-to-back Stanley Cups in 2020 and 2021. He returned to Detroit in 2019, serving as the 11th General Manager in Red Wings history.