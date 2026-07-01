The Red Wings have themselves a new backup goalie.

Detroit has signed Daniil Tarasov to a one-year, $2 million contract.

Tarasov, 27, had an .895 save percentage and 3.05 goals against average in 33 games last season for the Panthers, where he backed up Sergei Bobrovsky.

Tarasov will back up John Gibson in Detroit. Gibson was one of the best goalies in the NHL for a large portion of last season, but wobbled down the stretch beneath his heaviest workload in eight years.

He wound up starting 57 games, tied for his most since the 2017-18 season when he was 25 years old. Gibson will be 33 next season.

Tarasov spent his first four seasons with the Blue Jackets, his best season coming two years ago when he posted a .908 save percentage in 24 games.

The Red Wings needed to find an established No. 2 in the crease, with Cam Talbot departing as a free agent and Sebastian Cossa being traded to Utah.

Trey Augustine and Michal Postava are next in the goaltending pipeline for Detroit, but neither one is expected to impact the big club next season.