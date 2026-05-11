With the full schedule for the NFL's upcoming season set to be released on Thursday, we're getting some leaks on matchups around the league.

A couple dates to circle so far for the Lions: Sunday, Nov. 15 when they will reportedly play their overseas game in Munich (opponent TBA), and Thursday, Sept. 17 when they will reportedly visit the Bills in primetime. We'll continue to update this page with the latest information.

The Week 2 matchup at Buffalo, reported on X by OzzyNFL and NFLNerd, could be the Bills' first game in new Highmark Stadium. It will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (and simulcast on local TV).

Last time these teams played, Josh Allen led the Bills to a 48-42 win over Jared Goff and the Lions at Ford Field late in the 2024 season.

Buffalo finished last season 12-5 and lost to the Broncos in the divisional round of the playoffs, after which they fired longtime head coach Sean McDermott and replaced him internally with offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

The Lions have been a big ratings draw the past couple seasons, which has been reflected in their schedule. They had five primetime games last season and several more in national TV windows. They played just four games in the 1:00 window on Sunday.

They will likely be a popular team again this year as they look to reload and bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 campaign.