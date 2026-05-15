The Detroit Lions’ 2026 schedule features four primetime games, eight national broadcasts, a trip to Germany to play the defending AFC champs, and three division road games in the final four weeks.

It also provides a path back to the playoffs and perhaps the top of the NFC North, with the Lions playing 10 games against teams who finished below .500 last season and six games against teams with a new head coach. A strong start is very much on the table, with games in the first five weeks against the Saints (6-11 last season), Jets (3-14), Panthers (8-9) and Cardinals (3-14) before a Week 6 bye.

The full schedule, plus analysis, is below.

Detroit Lions

The Lions open the season at home against the Saints on Sunday, Sept. 13 at 1:00. New Orleans is entering year two under head coach and former Lions backup quarterback Kellen Moore, who went 6-11 in year one. Rookie Tyler Shough took over as QB1 in the second half of last season for the Saints, who did win four of their final five games and then spent four of their first five draft picks on offense, including receiver Jordyn Tyson eighth overall.

The most difficult game on the Lions' schedule might come in Week 2: at the Bills on Thursday Night Football for the opening of Buffalo's new Highmark Stadium, which will be broadcast on Amazon Prime (and simulcast on local TV). But the Lions might benefit from playing the Bills early as they find their way under new head coach Joe Brady, their former offensive coordinator who replaced Sean McDermott after Buffalo came up short again in the playoffs last season.

In the last clash between these two Super Bowl contenders, Josh Allen led the Bills to a 48-42 win over Jared Goff and the Lions at Ford Field late in the 2024 season.

Aaron Glenn makes his return to Field Field in Week 3. Detroit's former defensive coordinator had a rough go of it in his first season as head coach of the Jets -- much like Dan Campbell in his first season with the Lions -- but the Jets just added three first-round picks to their roster in edge rusher David Bailey (No. 2 overall), tight end Kenyon Sadiq (No. 16) and receiver Omar Cooper (No. 30). They also acquired a new quarterback this offseason in Geno Smith in hopes of taking a real step forward in year two under Glenn, who's likely coaching for his job this season.

The Lions are back in primetime in Week 4 when they visit the Panthers on Sunday Night Football. Carolina made the playoffs last season for the first time in eight years and for the first time under franchise quarterback and former No. 1 pick Bryce Young, albeit while going 8-9 and winning a weak division. This will be a return to Carolina for Lions new edge rusher D.J. Wonnum, who spent the last two seasons with the Panthers and overcame some serious health scares along the way.

Detroit visits the Cardinals in Week 5, a return to Arizona for new offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who served in the same role for the Cardinals the last three seasons. The Cardinals are entering year one under first-time head coach Mike LaFleur, whose biggest question is this: who will start at quarterback after Arizona released former No. 1 pick Kyler Murray? Whoever it is will benefit from handing the ball offl to running back and third overall Jeremiyah Love.

The Lions have crucial back-to-back home games out of the bye against the Packers and Vikings, both of whom swept Detroit last season. The biggest additions this year for the Packers, who didn't have a first-round pick, will be the returns of edge rusher Micah Parsons, defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt and tight end Tucker Kraft, all of whom missed the end of last season with injuries.

The biggest addition for the Vikings is Murray, who should beat out J.J. McCarthy for the QB1 job after McCarthy struggled last season through poor play and injuries. Minnesota also beefed up Brian Flores' always-dangerous defense with its first three picks in the draft, including defensive tackle and Detroit native Caleb Banks 18th overall.

From there, the Lions visit the Dolphins in Week 9, play the Patriots in Munich in Week 10, then come home to play the NFC rival Buccaneers in Week 11. The Tampa game will mark a return to Detroit for former Lions linebacker and longtime team captain Alex Anzalone, along with edge rusher Al-Quadin Muhammad.

On Thanksgiving, the Lions get their first crack at the reining NFC North champs. The Lions swept Ben Johnson's Bears last season, but Chicago stole the division in its first season under Detroit's former offensive coordinator. The Bears suffered some key losses this offseason in center Drew Dalman (who retired) and safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker, but replaced the latter two with free agent Coby Bryant and first-round pick Dillon Thieneman, and the former with trade acquisition Garrett Bradbury (and a second-round pick in Logan Jones).

In a welcome adjustment for the Lions from the last two seasons, their next game after Thanksgiving won't be until the following Sunday at the Falcons. They played the past two seasons on the following Thursday, cramming three games into a short amount of time. The Falcons are another team under a new head coach in Kevin Stefanski. Ditto the Robert Saleh-led Titans, who come to Detroit in Week 14.

The Lions close the season with four straight against NFC opponents, including two primetime games sandwiched around Christmas. They visit the Vikings on Sunday Night Football in Week 15, and host the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 16.

The Giants could be a sneaky foe under new head coach John Harbaugh. Second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart is taking full-time control of an offense loaded with weapons, and New York's defense added another playmaker to its front seven with fifth overall pick Arvel Reese. The Lions survived an upset scare from the Giants last November thanks to 264 yards of offense and three touchdowns by Jahmyr Gibbs.

Detroit's last two games could go a long way toward deciding the NFC North, in what will likely be frigid environments: Soldier Field in Week 17 and Lambeau Field in the season finale.

Campbell, Goff and the Lions have been a big ratings draw the past couple seasons, which has been reflected in their schedule. They are a popular team with the TV networks again this year as they aim to reload and bounce back from a disappointing 9-8 campaign