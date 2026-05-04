A major blow to the Tigers' already-banged up pitching staff: Tarik Skubal is undergoing surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow.

A.J. Hinch announced the news Monday afternoon after Skubal was scratched from his scheduled start against the Red Sox.

Skubal experienced arm discomfort in his most recent start last Wednesday, but stayed in the game after being checked on at the mound by Hinch and an athletic trainer. He completed the seventh inning by striking out the side, and said Sunday that he would be fine. But a follow-up scan revealed the need for a procedure to clean up Skubal's elbow.

"If you go watch my outings, there’s been some abnormal kind of arm-shake stuff. Been dealing with some stuff, but I thought it was progressing and getting better," Skubal told reporters Monday after the news. "Yesterday I had something that was kind of different than what I had been dealing with, which led to having some conversations with the training staff and A.J. and trying to figure out what’s going on, and wasn’t very comfortable pitching today.

"Ultimately led to getting a scan and seeing what’s going on and then making the decision after that to proceed and get surgery as soon as possible, so that way I can be back as soon as possible."

Skubal said it's his understanding the issue in his elbow is "common, more common than people think." The loose bodies "float in the elbow and a lot of throwers probably have them, but they’re asymptomatic. They don’t get into spots that piss off your arm."

"I seem to have one that is giving me some inflammation and problems," he said. "To my understanding, you just go take it out. I think the length of the rehab is probably just getting your spring training buildup again, getting your volume up, but the procedure itself I think is pretty simple, as far as what I’ve been explained. I’m not sure you should quote me on that because I’m not a doctor, but I’m not too worried about it."

Based on players who have had similar procedures, Skubal likely be out two to three months, per MLB insider Jeff Passan. His absence will pose a serious challenge to the Tigers, who are 46-23 over the last three seasons when Skubal pitches, 145-145 when he doesn't.

"This organization is all about winning and Tarik is a big part of our ability to win here," Scott Harris said last week on MLB Network, when asked about Skubal's contract season. "Having him go every five days really sets the tone for our team. And if we want to climb the whole mountain, if we want to win the World Series, I think it’s really important that he’s performing at a really high level, and he is. He’s also setting a really powerful example for all the other pitchers on our staff."

"So we’re focused on the here and now, we’re focused on winning this year, and we feel like we have a great chance to win every time he’s on the bump," Harris added.

Skubal, 29, has undergone two arm surgeries in his career, most recently a flexor tendon operation in September of 2022 that cost him the first half of 2023. He also had Tommy John when he was in college.

The latest surgery could have a big impact on Skubal's future. The two-time defending AL Cy Young winner is poised for a major payday in free agency next winter, but concerns about the long-term health of his arm could lower his value.

Skubal joins fellow Tigers starters Casey Mize and Justin Verlander on the injured list, along with top reliever Will Vest. Mize and Verlander are expected to return relatively soon, though Verlander's recovery from hip inflammation has been slower than anticipated.