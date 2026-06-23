A growing number of fans have been clamoring for the Tigers to give Ben Malgeri a shot. The Tigers have obliged, calling up the right-handed hitting Malgeri from Triple-A Toledo.

Malgeri will make his MLB debut Tuesday night against the Yankees, playing right field and hitting ninth against star left-hander Carlos Rodon. This is why he's here. Malgeri has crushed the ball in his first season in Triple-A, doing particular damage against left-handed pitching: .323 average, 1.077 OPS.

The Yankees are starting another lefty Ryan Weathers in the series finale, while the Astros come to town with a trio of high-leverage left-handed relievers for a four-game series this weekend.

"We want to continue to take advantage of our personnel the best we can," said A.J. Hinch. "We want to find different ways to attack the opponent. The fact that we are facing two lefties (the next two games) is one of the clearer reasons why we wanted to bring him up right now. And he's hit his way here."

An 18th-round round pick in 2021 out of Northeastern University, Malgeri has had to grind his way up the minor league ladder. He's never been considered a top prospect, but he's hit at every level. This season has been his most impressive yet, with Malgeri hitting .296 with an .897 OPS in 65 games in his first taste of Triple-A.

"I look at what he's done the last few years, and he's just continued to open eyes when given opportunity," said Hinch. "We've got a couple of starts here, and then Houston with their three lefties in the 'pen and then we go back to New York. The way teams have been attacking us, going after Kevin (McGonigle) and Riley (Greene) and the rest of our lefties, Malgeri provides another threat. He's crushed this season."

Malgeri is replacing switch-hitting utility man Trei Cruz on the active roster. Cruz, who made his MLB debut after being called up last week, is headed back to Toledo after going 0-for-5 in two games with the Tigers. He's been more impactful against right-handed pitching this season.

It's Malgeri's turn now.

"I love it for our system and our organization and the work our player development group has put in," Hinch said. "Obviously, Ben deserves the majority of the credit. He's just kept his head down and performed, kept hitting and making subtle adjustments, and has continued to open eyes."