The Lions have made a depth move ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline.

Detroit has reportedly acquired safety Andre Cisco from the Jets in exchange for a 2028 sixth-round pick. A third-round pick in 2021, Cisco was a starter each of the past four seasons, the first three of those with the Jaguars. He also started the first three games of this season, including the Jets' Week 3 loss to the Lions, but has played sparingly in six games since.

"We're finalizing that right now," Dan Campbell said Monday afternoon. "We've liked Cisco from afar, having played against him and then even in free agency when he was with Jacksonville coming out. He's athletic, he's versatile, he knows our system, he knows the verbiage, so we feel like this is a guy that can help us here a little bit. We're excited."

Cisco's familiarity with Detroit's defense stems from spending the past two seasons in New York under their former DC Aaron Glenn.

With Brian Branch back and Kerby Joseph possibly returning in the near future, the Lions' secondary is getting healthier. But they could still use reinforcements. Joseph's health is no sure thing as he tries to play through a chronic knee injury and safety Avonte Maddox is out for the year.

Cisco, who's on a cheap expiring contract, will give the Lions a veteran to fall back on should their secondary suffer any more losses in the next few months. He's taken the bulk of his snaps in the NFL as a free safety.

"It gives us flexibility," Campbell said. "Cisco is obviously safety, he's played nickel, he can play other things on third down in your dime package. So can Branch. We get Kerby back eventually here. Kerby gives you flexibility, you can keep him where you need him or move him back and forth. And then (Keith) Abney has flexibility now at nickel and safety. It gives us depth, too, in some regard, wherever that happens at. It's good to have here, because now we're on the home stretch and you're going to need all the depth you can get."

Cisco missed the second half of last season with a pec injury. In his last full season, he had seven passes defended and an interception for the Jaguars in 2024. He had seven picks in the two seasons before that, a sign of strong ball skills.

The trade deadline is Tuesday at 4 p.m., with the Lions also on the hunt for a cornerback.