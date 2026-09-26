Michigan Auto Law is giving away 2 tickets to Motor City Comic Con!

Motor City Comic Con will be taking place Friday, November 13 – Sunday, November 15, 2026 at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi.

Click here to enter the giveaway, courtesy of Michigan Auto Law.Must be a Michigan resident to enter.

This contest runs from Monday, September 28th until Monday, October 26th.

***PLEASE NOTE THAT THIS IS NOT AN AUDACY CONTEST. WINNER SELECTION AND PRIZE FULFILLMENT IS HANDLED BY MICHIGAN AUTO LAW ***