The Tigers sold Tarik Skubal and Casey Mize at the deadline, but Scott Harris insists they're not waving the white flag on the season. If so, did they think about buying as well? Specifically to bolster their bullpen?

After all, they're only 2.5 games back in the wild card race -- albeit with five teams to jump -- and 5.5 games back in the up-for-grabs AL Central.

The cost, said Scott Harris, was too high to stomach.

"Given the prices of relievers right now, can we really afford to trade young talent to add to the bullpen? Or are we better off addressing it through some internal additions, some guys that are gonna get some opportunity as a result of some of these trades, some guys that are gonna come off the injured list soon?" Harris said.

He pointed to lefty Brant Hurter, who's set to start a rehab assignment, and newly-acquired righty River Ryan, who's "going to be a big boost to this team." Jackson Jobe should also lift the pitching staff when he returns later this month.

Several relievers were moved at the deadline, though none for astronomical prices. The best of the bunch, Luke Weaver of the Mets, went to the Pirates for the Mets' No. 9 prospect, per MLB Pipeline, shortstop Sammy Stafura. Weaver has a 1.84 ERA and is signed through next season.

The Mets also traded left-handed rental Brooks Raley (1.96 ERA) to the Phillies for pair of prospects, one who ranked No. 27 in Philadelphia's system, the other who ranked outside the top 30.

Blue Jays All-Star Jeff Hoffman (3.94 ERA), signed through next season, went to the Twins for Minnesota's Nos. 7 and 17 prospects, a pair of pitchers.

The Rays acquired Tyler Wells (2.67 ERA), who's under team control through next season, from the Orioles for Tampa Bay's No. 8 prospect, pitcher Michael Forret.

The Giants got a splashy return for lefty Erik Miller (2.76 ERA), who's under team control through 2029, acquiring former top prospect Marcelo Mayer from the Red Sox. But Mayer has struggled in his first two big-league seasons and the Giants had to include a prospect of their own in the deal.

The Angels traded Ryan Zeferjahn (3.66 ERA), who's under team control through 2030, to the Cubs for a former top-100 prospect in catcher Moises Ballasterois and Chicago's No. 18 prospect, pitcher Mason McGwire. The Angels also dealt rental Kirby Yates (3.95 ERA) to the Pirates for a prospect who doesn't rank among the Angels' top 30.

Such costs would have been justifiable for the Tigers, especially for relievers who could help them beyond this season. Detroit's 25 blown saves this year are the most in the American League and the performance of its relievers in high-leverage spots is the worst in the AL.

But Harris and the Tigers opted to stand pat and bank on internal fixes.

"When looking at the prices and the quality of the relievers that were available to us at the deadline and the overall context of our situation, it just didn't make sense," Harris said. "I think it made a lot more sense to give more opportunity to some of the young players that deserve it. There are some guys that are throwing the ball pretty well in Toledo, and we're gonna continue to give those guys opportunity."

"It felt like in this moment that we should give opportunity to young players that we have instead of acquiring additions that might block that opportunity for the rest of the season," Harris added.