

David breaks down what the expanded 24-team tournament would actually look like—from the top 8 teams earning first-round byes to wild first-round matchups like USC vs. Tennessee, BYU vs. Boise State, and South Carolina taking on Ohio State. Marc and Rico react to the chaos, debating whether the expanded format waters down the regular season, why blue-blood bias still dominates the rankings, and why Ohio State's quarterback depth has derailed their season.

