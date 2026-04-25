At a crowded position at a premiere program, Blake Miller was looking for the fastest way onto the field. He sized up the warmup line at left tackle in one of his first summer practices at Clemson, realized the line at right tackle was a little shorter, and "just by happenstance I hopped in there and started repping," Miller said.

A left tackle throughout his high school career, Miller took to right tackle so quickly that Clemson's junior starter at the position contacted Dabo Swinney before the coaches were allowed on the field with the players in fall camp and said, "Look, move me to guard. Move me wherever, but we've got to get this guy on the field. You just wait, you just wait."

"And, boy, was he right," said Swinney. "I'm excited that it all worked out."