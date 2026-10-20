Kerby Joseph hasn't played in more than a calendar year as he deals with a chronic knee injury, but the Lions aren't counting him out.

Asked if he expects Joseph to play at some point this season, Dan Campbell said Tuesday, "I do."

When that might be, and how long Joseph might last, are the bigger questions. And the answers remain murky. Joseph's comeback attempt last season was aborted after one practice when the knee flared back up.

The star safety last played a game on Oct. 12 of last year. That's when he re-injured his knee in the Lions' loss to the Chiefs. He hasn't been the same since.

He remains on a rest and rehabilitation program, with the aim of strengthening the muscles around his knee to the point that it's stable enough for Joseph to play through the pain.

"He’s doing well, he really is," Campbell said Tuesday. "He’s doing a good job. I’m not gonna give you a timetable, but I’ve been pleased with where he’s at."

Joseph left the team for personal reasons toward the end of training camp, an absence that wasn't related to further physical treatment. That stalled his rehab, but the Lions like the progress he's made since returning at the start of the season.

"He’s in a good headspace right now, which is great, because that’s hard. You’re coming off this (injury), you’re wanting to go and you’re working at it, and at some point it’s time for football," Campbell said. "We all know that and recognize it, but we’ll take it one day at a time."