The trade deadline looms. The Lions have needs, most notably on defense. Will Brad Holmes strike?

He struck in 2024. When the Lions had a glaring hole at defensive end following Aidan Hutchinson's season-ending injury, Holmes sent fifth- and sixth-round picks to the Browns on deadline day for former Pro Bowler Za'Darius Smith.

He stuck out when they had a clear need on the interior of their offensive line at this juncture last year, then watched the line fall apart down the stretch. Starting-caliber offensive linemen, to be fair, are rarely moved at the deadline.

The Lions' clearest need this year still feels like it lies at corner. They were very much in on Joey Porter Jr. before he wound up in Dallas, and they remain on the hunt for proven talent at the position. They could also stand to fortify the linebacker corps after the losses of Jack Campbell and Jimmy Rolder, and no one would object to adding another impact defensive lineman.

But upgrading the spot opposite D.J. Reed feels like the surest way for the Lions to elevate the entire defense and ensure that it maintains its recently high level of play. The Lions have allowed under 20 points in three straight games and the secondary has played much better after a horrific first month.

Asked Monday if Detroit's strides on defense lessen the urgency of its needs at the deadline, Dan Campbell said, "So much of it, when you look out there, is about, is there a piece that could help upgrade us? Is there really? And what is it going to cost you?"

The Lions sent a future sixth-round pick to the Jets for safety Andre Cisco in a depth move Monday, but it "doesn't mean that we're not still looking, seeing if there's something else that makes sense for us," said Campbell. "But our unit is playing pretty good football right now. Our DBs are getting after it, man. They're playing good football. That's a good thing."

Here, then, are a few corners who could be fits in Detroit.

Charvarius Ward, Indianapolis



The Colts are selling. If Ward is on the table, the Lions should be buying. Assuming that the apparent hamstring injury he suffered in the Colts' loss to the Cowboys on Sunday is minor, Ward would be a strong addition across from Reed. He's an accomplished nine-year vet who was a second-team All-Pro in 2023 when he led the NFL with 23 passes defended, to go with five picks.

Ward has good size at 6'1, which the Lions lack on the outside. And he's a willing and able tackler, which the Lions demand. He's allowed a passer rating in coverage this season of 77.8 -- close to his career mark of 82.6. Roger McCreary, Detroit's current CB2, has allowed a passer rating in coverage of 104.5 -- mirroring his career mark of 103.1.

Ward is signed through next season with a cap hit of $24.7 million in 2027, which is where things could get tricky for Detroit. That's a lot of money to take on as they also try to bang out extensions for Sam LaPorta and Brian Branch. But Reed's cap hit falls to $8.1 million next year, so maybe the Lions could make this work.

The idea of adding Ward for two seasons, not just a few months, might entice Holmes to make the move.

Cam Hart, LA Chargers



(Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

The winless Chargers have a number of corners who could interest the Lions, including veteran Donte Jackson and third-year pro Tarheeb Still. But Jackson's having a down year at the age of 31 and wouldn't necessarily be an upgrade over McCreary, and Still is as much a nickel as an outside corner. The one to watch might be Cam Hart.

He's likely the least attainable of the three. A fifth-round pick in 2024, Hart is emerging in year three and is on his rookie contract through next season. He's 6'3 and has allowed a passer rating in coverage this season of 66.6, with two picks and six passes defended. That's not a player the Chargers would like to sell. But would the right offer from Holmes make them think twice?

Hart suffered an ankle injury in the Chargers' loss to the Texans Sunday, but it doesn't sound like it's serious.

Zyon McCollum, Tampa Bay



(Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Holmes called the Buccaneers when he needed a proven corner after the 2023 season and landed Carlton Davis III for a third-round pick. It was McCollum's emergence as CB1 in Tampa that made Davis expendable for the Bucs. Could the emergence of Jacob Parrish make McCollum movable now?

This ship has probably sailed, thanks to the NFC South. Despite their 3-6 record, the Bucs are a half-game out of first place with a roster that was designed to contend this season. They're unlikely to punt on that opportunity. But this has always felt like a call that Holmes should make.

McCollum is a fast, physical corner at 6'2 who can handle No. 1 receivers. He had two picks in Tampa's narrow loss to the Bears on Sunday night. He's allowed a passer rating in coverage of 41.0 this season, one of the best marks in the league. He would give the Lions a strong tandem on the outside, with the resurgence of Reed. He's also signed for two more seasons with cap hits of about $19 million.

Holmes didn't want to part with a second-round pick for a rental in Porter Jr. Would he do it for a long-term solution at an important position? Would he even ponder a first-rounder? That's what it might take to get the Bucs to budge.

Tariq Woolen, Philadelphia

The Eagles are in the midst of a full-blown firesale. Defensive tackle Jordan Davis was the latest to go, for first- and second-round picks. Davis had just signed a three-year extension with Philadelphia, suggesting that everyone's on the table. But Woolen has always made the most sense for the Lions as a rangy corner with ball skills on an expiring contract.

The catch: Woolen is not known as a strong (i.e. always willing) tackler. He's been better in that department this year, but he had one of the highest missed tackle rates in the league among qualified corners in 2025, 2023 and 2022. That might be too much for the Lions to stomach.

Woolen also hasn't had a great year in coverage, allowing a career-worst passer rating of 112.4. He's been on a downward trend in that category since his rookie season. After tallying 11 picks over his first three seasons, he has just one in the last two.

But at 6'4, Woolen's physical traits, and past production, are impossible to ignore. For the right price of a Day 3 pick, the Lions might see the sense in taking a shot.

Martin Emerson Jr., New Orleans

(Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

He's not be a household name, but Emerson is quietly having a strong year for the Saints after missing all of last season with a torn Achilles. He's allowed passer rating in coverage of 68.6 -- smackdab on the leaderboard between stars Quinyon Mitchell and Jaycee Horn -- and he's on a cheap one-year deal. It would make sense for the 3-6 Saints to cash him in for draft capital.

A third-round pick of the Browns in 2022, Emerson Jr. had a couple good seasons in Cleveland prior to his injury. He's long, fast and fluid at 6'2. The caveat is that, like Woolen, questions surround his tackling. He's not a very physical corner and can be a liability in run support. That, again, might be a non-starter for Detroit, but Emerson's cover ability is real.