Once he heard the 'D' word, J.B. Bickerstaff didn't want to hear anything more. It wasn't about the game, so much as the season that came to an unceremonious end Sunday night in Detroit.

“It's not a disappointment at all,” Bickerstaff said after the Pistons were blown out at home by the Cavaliers in Game 7, with a spot in the Eastern Conference Finals on the line. "Not ever will I be disappointed in these guys. These guys every single day give us what they got, so it is not a disappointment. It's a loss, and it's a tough loss, but that adjective will never be used with this group."

The game itself, of course, was massively disappointing, a 125-94 capitulation to a veteran Cavs team that played with more urgency from the opening tip. As Duncan Robinson acknowledged afterward, "We didn’t come out with the right disposition for a Game 7."

"That was apparent through all the areas that we prided ourselves on this year, the areas that we always felt like we could compete with and win -- we didn’t win those," Robinson said. "You gotta give credit to them, because they just came out with a force and a pace that we weren’t able to match. That’s just what it felt like.”

Cade Cunningham put it more simply: "That game sucked."

"Being back home, definitely wanted to get this win in front of the fans. Reminded me of last year, losing on the home court. It’s not a great feeling," he said.





Dominant in the paint all season long, the Pistons were outscored there by 24 points in Game 7. The Cavs won the battle on the glass and marched to the free throw line 44 times. It was a display of physical domination by Cleveland from start to finish.

But the season, from start to finish, was a significant step forward for the Pistons, who won 60 games and claimed the No. 1 seed in the East two years after the worst season in franchise history. They won their first playoff series in nearly 20 years and made it known that they are here to stay.

When Bickerstaff was pressed on falling short of expectations entering the playoffs, he said, "I don't think we fell short of anything. I don't like the direction of your question, I'll be honest with you."

"These guys have improved massively and done a great job. Anything other than positivity toward this group is unacceptable," said Bickerstaff. "The turnaround from where we’ve come from, what the guys have been willing to do -- everybody wants to win a championship every year. But how much did you grow? How much did you improve? Did you sacrifice for the greater good of the team? Our guys did that collectively, every single day, and we got better.

"We put ourselves in position to be here, so there’s nothing disappointing about this group and the outcome of this."

Bickerstaff noted that the Pistons rallied from a 3-1 deficit in the first round against the Magic and pushed a talented Cavaliers team to the limit in round two: "Would we have preferred the other outcome? Yes. But these guys gave us what they had. I couldn’t be more proud of them.”