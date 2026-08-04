Next time the Lions take the practice field in Allen Park, there's a good chance Jahmyr Gibbs will be out there with them.

All signs point toward Gibbs signing an extension with the Lions in the coming days and resetting the running backs market after Bijan Robinson reset it on Tuesday with a three-year, $66.75 million deal with the Falcons worth $22.25 million annually.

Gibbs has been holding in during training camp as he awaits a new deal of his own, as was Robinson, fellow first-round picks in 2023. The Robinson signing will likely push Gibbs' extension across the finish line.

“It usually expedites things," Lions GM Brad Holmes told Fox 2's Jennifer Hammond after practice on Tuesday. "But we will see."

"It's certainly not going to hurt," said Dan Campbell.

Gibbs is likely to reset the market again, in the range of $23 million per year.

In three seasons, Gibbs has totaled 3,580 rushing yards, 5,029 scrimmage yards, 5.3 yards per carry, 5.9 yards per touch and 49 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

Robinson has totaled 3,910 rushing yards, 5,648 scrimmage yards, 4.9 yards per carry, 5.6 yards per touch and 34 rushing/receiving touchdowns.

"Look, I'm anxious to get Gibbs back out there," Campbell said. "Every day that goes by, that's another day that you feel like you miss with him and getting him out there with the guys and him doing his part. But there again, man, it'll get done when it gets done."