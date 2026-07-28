Champ - Hao-Yu Lee for his 5-10 performance over the weekend and it appears the Tigers got quite the return for Michael Lorenzen.





Chump - Detroit Tigers bullpen. They are not stout enough in the bullpen. They are not strong enough at the plate. They are not sturdy enough to string together multiple wins in a row, even as they’ve played winning baseball since the start of June. They are not worthy, at this rate, of keeping Tarik Skubal and buying.