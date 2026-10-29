Dylan Larkin is done with the Red Wings. And the Red Wings are done with Larkin.

Amid his outstanding trade request, "Dylan Larkin has informed us that he will no longer play for the Detroit Red Wings," interim GM Shawn Horcoff said Thursday in an official statement. "We are disappointed by his decision, particularly given his obligations to the organization and his teammates. We have therefore suspended Dylan without pay."

"We will continue to explore trade opportunities involving Dylan. In addition to needing his approval, any trade must also be in the best interests of the Detroit Red Wings and support the organization’s long-term goals," Horcoff added.

Todd McLellan announced Thursday morning that Larkin was not in the lineup for that night's game against the Blackhawks. From the sounds of it, Larkin won't be back on the ice until he's traded. With an $8 million salary this season, Larkin will forfeit about $40,000 per day while he's suspended.

"Dylan's had enough of the situation," his agent Pat Brisson said Thursday. "We believe he's been very professional and cooperative through this process."

Larkin issued his trade request at the start of last offseason, before the Red Wings dismissed Steve Yzerman as GM and replaced him on an interim basis with Horcoff. Larkin's future has been in limbo since.

His time in Detroit is all but over.

"I want to thank and commend our coaches and players for their continued focus, and being committed to competing every day," said Horcoff.