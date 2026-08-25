The Lions already signed one half of the Chiefs' backfield last season. Could they sign the other?

Detroit hosted former Pro Bowl running back Kareem Hunt on a free agent visit Tuesday, with the team's depth at the position thinned out.

Isiah Pacheco, Hunt's former teammate in Kansas City, has been out for the past couple weeks with a strained MCL, similar to the injury that cost him a month last season.

Sione Vaki, No. 3 on the depth chart, has been on and off the field in camp, first sidelined by a nose/eye injury and later held out of the second preseason game due to back spasms. He returned to practice Tuesday.

The Lions waived Kye Robichaux after he fractured his foot in the preseason opener. Raheem Blackshear and Jabari Small (concussion protocol) were both injured in the team's second preseason game.

Detroit's healthy running backs behind Jahmyr Gibbs right now are Vaki, Jacob Saylors, recently-signed Trayveon Williams and even-more-recently signed Roydell Williams.

Could Hunt join the mix? A Pro Bowler back in 2017 when he took the NFL by storm, Hunt rushed for 611 yards and eight touchdowns in 17 games for the Chiefs last season, averaging 3.7 yards per carry. He also caught 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt turned 31 this month and has not been an efficient runner for a while. He's averaged 3.6 yards per carry over the last four seasons.