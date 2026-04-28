With the May 1 deadline approaching, the Lions have decided to exercise their fifth-year option on Jahmyr Gibbs, but not on Jack Campbell, per Fox2's Dan Miller. Both players remain key pieces of the Lions' future.

Gibbs' option will cost about $14.2 million in 2027, good value for one of the best running backs in the NFL.

On the other hand, because the fifth-year option formula for linebackers includes many of the league's highest-paid defensive ends who are technically listed as outside linebackers, Campbell's option would have cost about $22 million -- more than the highest-paid off-ball linebacker makes per year.

Instead of locking themselves into that cost, the Lions are prioritizing an extension for Campbell that works for both sides. They also intend to extend Gibbs, while likely rolling the fifth-year option into the deal.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in 2023, is one of the most dangerous offensive players in the NFL. He's been a Pro Bowler each of his first three seasons and approached 2,000 scrimmage yards each of the last two. He's entering his age-24 season.

The highest-paid running back in the NFL is currently Saquon Barkley at $20.6 million per year, followed by Christian McCaffrey at $19 million per year.

Campbell, the 18th overall pick in 2023, has become one of the most complete middle linebackers in the NFL. He was a first-team All-Pro last season when he won the Dick Butkus award as the top linebacker in the league, and he's still getting better.

The NFL's highest-paid off-ball linebacker is Fred Warner at $21 million per year, followed by Roquan Smith at $20 million.

The Lions also intend to extend their two second-round picks from 2023, tight end Sam LaPorta and safety Brian Branch.