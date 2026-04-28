A frustrating series for Jalen Duren got worse Monday night when Jamal Cain put him on a poster with a thunderous dunk in the fourth quarter of the Magic's 94-88 win over the Pistons that pushed Detroit to the brink of elimination.

Duren was once again outplayed by Orlando big man Wendell Carter Jr., who has more points and rebounds than Detroit's All-Star center and half as many turnovers through four games of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals. The Pistons were minus-11 with Duren on the floor in Game 4, while the Magic were plus-17 with Carter Jr. on the floor.