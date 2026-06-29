Terrion Arnold's time with the Lions is done.

With the third-year cornerback embroiled in an off-field controversy for which he was arrested last week, the Lions announced Monday -- shortly after Arnold's bond was set at $1 million in Hillsborough County, Fla. -- that Arnold has been released from the team.

Detroit's top cornerbacks entering the season are now D.J. Reed and journeyman Rock Ya-Sin, with Ennis Rakestraw, Roger McCreary and rookie Keith Abney also in the mix for playing time on the outside.

A first-round pick in 2024, Arnold's first two seasons were marked by growing pains and injuries. He was exposed frequently as a rookie in a defense that played lots of man coverage, but vowed after that season, "I'll be the best corner in the league pretty soon."

Arnold seemed to be on the verge of a breakout entering year two, but multiple shoulder injuries and a concussion limited him to just eight games, among other issues that popped up along the way starting in training camp. He played better at times, but never like the lockdown corner the Lions thought they drafted.

In two seasons with Detroit, Arnold allowed a passer rating in coverage of 96.0, per PFF. He was also flagged 16 times, in 24 games, for either pass interference or defensive holding.

Arnold had two years remaining on his rookie contract with a fifth-year option for 2028. He was set to carry cap hits of $3.9 million this season and $4.6 million next.

Instead, the Lions will incur dead cap charges of $6.7 million and $4.6 million in those two seasons, respectively.

Apparently, that was worth it to the team to be free of Arnold's uncertainty off the field and his inconsistency on it.