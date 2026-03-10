The Lions have let multiple defensive players walk in the early stages of free agency. Now they're keeping one around: linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez has agreed to a one-year deal to stay in Detroit, per Jordan Schultz.

Rodriguez is coming off an abbreviated season after tearing his ACL in November of 2024. He returned to action in November of 2025 and played in seven games down the stretch, seeing most of his action on special teams.

A starter for Detroit as a rookie in 2022 next to Alex Anzalone, Rodriguez was displaced the next season by Jack Campbell and Derrick Barnes. Campbell has since grown into one of the best Mike linebackers in the league. But with Anzalone departing for the Buccaneers as a free agent, there's an opening at the Will for Rodriguez to potentially play more next season.

Rodriguez, who turns 27 this month, played half the team's defensive snaps when healthy in 2024. He finished that season with 43 tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss in 10 games.

In addition to Anzalone, the Lions have seen the departures of defensive tackle Roy Lopez and cornerback Amik Robertson from a defense that ranked 22nd in the league in scoring last season.