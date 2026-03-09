Larry Borom is returning to his roots. The Detroit native and veteran offensive tackle has agreed to a deal with the Lions, per reports.

Borom made 11 starts at right tackle in 16 games for the Dolphins last season, after spending the first four years of his career with the Bears. He also has significant experience at left tackle, where the Lions are seeking a new starter after Taylor Decker requested his release from the team last week.

A former Brother Rice star, Borom will likely serve as a depth piece for Detroit. He ranked 45th out of 58 NFL tackles who played at least 50 percent of their team's offensive snaps last season, per PFF; Decker ranked 31st. The Lions are more likely to find Decker's long-term replacement via the draft.

Borom will be a natural replacement for swing tackle Dan Skipper, who retired this offseason and joined the Lions' coaching staff.

Borom, who turns 27 this month, logged a career high in snaps last season after serving mostly in a depth role and battling injuries during his time with the Bears, who drafted him in the fifth round out of Missouri in 2021.