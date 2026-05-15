The Pistons say Ausar Thompson was fouled on the final play of regulation in their Game 5 loss to the Cavaliers. The NBA disagrees.

The league announced the officials made the correct non-call at the end of the fourth quarter when Thompson appeared to be tripped by Jarrett Allen while they competed for a loose ball. A foul would have given Thompson two free throws and a chance to win the game in the last second.

After reviewing the play, the NBA said Thursday in its Last Two Minute Report that "Allen (CLE) and Thompson (DET) legally step to the same spot while pursuing the loose ball [before either player has possession], and both lose their balance from the marginal contact."

It echoes the explanation of referee Tony Brothers, the crew chief for Game 5 who said after the game that no call was made because "during live play, both players were going for the ball and there was incidental contact with the legs with no player having possession of the ball."

J.B. Bickerstaff and the Pistons made it known they felt otherwise.

But as Thompson said himself after the Pistons blew a nine-point with under three minutes to play and lost in overtime, “We can’t look at the refs to get us a win, even if it was a foul or not. We could’ve done better to put ourselves in a good position."