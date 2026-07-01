It appears that Jalen Duren is staying right here.

With rumors swirling that Duren could leave the Pistons via a sign-and-trade with the Kings or Lakers after meeting with both teams Tuesday as a restricted free agent, the reports out of Detroit are that the Pistons have no intention of letting Duren go.

That jibes with Trajan Langdon's statement entering the offseason that Duren is one Detroit's "core three players" alongside Cade Cunningham and Ausar Thompson.

The Pistons "are not interested in any sign and trade deals and will match any potential offer sheet he signs," per NBA insider Marc Spears.

Spears adds that Detroit has "offered what the franchise believes is the most lucrative contract possible" for Duren, which likely means: more money than he could make anywhere else.

The maximum that Duren can make via an offer sheet is four years, $177 million, which the Pistons would have the right to match.

He's also eligible for a five-year, $287 million maximum extension from Detroit after earning third-team All-NBA honors last season when he averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds, but the Pistons don't have any interest in going that high. And they won't need to.

They can retain Duren for significantly less than that per year, while still paying him more than any other team is able to.

A deal with the Pistons in the neighborhood of $40 million per year seems like the most likely outcome for Duren, who remains a key part of their plans moving forward.