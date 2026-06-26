The Pistons are adding a proven sharpshooter to their roster.

Detroit has agreed to acquire guard Isaiah Joe from the Thunder in exchange for two future second-round picks, per multiple reports.

Joe, who turns 27 in July, has been one of the NBA's best three-point shooters for several seasons and carries a cap hit of just $11.3 million each of the next two seasons, the latter of which is a club option.

It's a sharp add for the Pistons, as Trajan Langdon seeks to upgrade the shooting and ball-handling around Cade Cunningham this summer. Joe averaged 11.1 points and shot 42.3 percent from three in 71 games last season, mostly off the bench. His three-point percentage ranked 10th in the NBA.

And this wasn't out of nowhere: Joe has shot 41.5 percent from three over the last four seasons. That ranks fourth in the NBA among players with at least 200 games played over that stretch.

Joe, 6'4, isn't considered a great defender, but should bring real value to the Pistons with his potency behind the arc.