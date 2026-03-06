Steve Yzerman has made his first significant trade deadline addition in Detroit.

The Red Wings have reportedly acquired defenseman Justin Faulk from the Blues in exchange for a first-round pick and third-round pick. Faulk will fill Detroit's glaring need on the right side of the blueline behind Mortiz Seider.

Faulk, who turns 34 this month, projects as a good fit next to Ben Chiarot on the second defensive pair. He's not a big player, but he possesses the puck-moving skills and mobility to complement Chiarot and help the Red Wings get up the ice at five-on-five, which has been an issue for them this season.

Faulk has logged big minutes against top competition his whole career, and chips in some offense, with 11 goals and 32 points in 61 games this season. He's just a smart, steady player who will lend the Red Wings' blueline much-needed dependability in big games down the stretch and ideally into the playoffs, where he has 45 games under his belt.

Importantly for the Red Wings, Faulk is signed through next season with a reasonable $6.5 million cap hit, which will give fellow right-shot defenseman Axel Sandin-Pellikka the runway he needs to develop into a reliable top-four option himself.