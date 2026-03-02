The Red Wings are seeking a top-four, right-shot defenseman ahead of the March 6th trade deadline. Is Tyler Myers their guy?

The Red Wings have a reported trade offer on the table for Myers, who has a no-move clause and therefore a decision to make in the next few days. A 17-year vet, Myers is under contract through next season with a cap hit of $3 million.

"He's considering a trade offer with Detroit," NHL insider Elliotte Friedman reported over the weekend on Hockey Night in Canada.

"As we speak tonight, I believe that offer is still on the table,” Friedman said Saturday. "I think everybody was hoping that there would be a decision by Monday, I just don’t know where it stands right now. I also don’t believe, as we do this, that Vancouver has a firm other offer for Myers. I think they're talking to teams, but I don’t get the sense that there is anything else firm at this point in time. We’ll see by Monday."

Myers is nearing the end of his career at the age of 36, but remains a solid minutes-eater with huge size who can win pucks and clear space in his own zone. At 6'8, he would slot in next to the 6'3 Ben Chiarot on the Red Wings' second pair and complete an imposing top four behind the 6'3 Moritz Seider and 6'6 Simon Edvinsson.